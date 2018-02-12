10 từ phổ biến cần tránh khi thi viết IELTS

Tùy thuộc vào bối cảnh cụ thể, rất nhiều từ đồng nghĩa có thể thay thế cho những từ yếu này, giúp bạn ghi thêm điểm.

1. Get

Ví dụ: After getting the business proposal, the executive board decided to meet to examine it. (Sau khi nhận được đề xuất kinh doanh, ban lãnh đạo đã quyết định gặp gỡ để thẩm tra).

Cách cải thiện: After receiving the business proposal, the executive board decided to meet to examine it.

2. Give

Ví dụ: The company wants to make sure that it can give customers their orders within 24 hours of completing the online purchase. (Công ty muốn đảm bảo có thể giao hàng theo đơn cho khách trong vòng 24 giờ kể từ khi họ hoàn thành mua hàng trực tuyến).

Cách cải thiện: The company wants to make sure that it can deliver orders to their customers within 24 hours of completing the online purchase.

Ảnh minh họa: University of Kent

3. Make

Ví dụ: The company wishes to make a new shop in Tokyo to take advantage of the rising middle class of Japan. (Công ty muốn mở một cửa hàng mới ở Tokyo để tận dụng lợi thế từ việc tầng lớp trung lưu đang gia tăng của Nhật Bản).

Cách cải thiện: The company wishes to establish a new shop in Tokyo to take advantage of the rising middle class of Japan.

4. May

Ví dụ: The plans may bring about benefits for the local economy as well as its natural environment. (Các kế hoạch có thể mang lại lợi ích cho nền kinh tế cũng như môi trường tự nhiên của địa phương).

Cách cải thiện: The plans can bring about benefits for the local economy as well as its natural environment.

5. Take

Ví dụ: The local council promised to take the suggestions seriously. (Hội đồng địa phương hứa xem xét các đề xuất một cách nghiêm túc).

Cách cải thiện: The local council promised to consider the suggestions seriously.

6. Have

Ví dụ: Working as a team has advantages and disadvantages. (Làm việc theo nhóm có cả những thuận lợi và bất lợi).

Cách cải thiện: Working as a team demonstrates advantages and disadvantages.

7. So

Ví dụ: Studying abroad can be challenging, so students need to be well-prepared for it. (Học tập ở nước ngoài có thể là một thách thức, vì vậy sinh viên cần chuẩn bị tốt cho nó).

Cách cải thiện: Studying abroad can be challenging, therefore, students need to be well-prepared for it.

8. Very

Ví dụ: If social media channels are used appropriately, they can be a very useful academic source for students. (Nếu các kênh truyền thông xã hội được sử dụng hợp lý, chúng có thể là nguồn học thuật hữu ích cho sinh viên).

Cách cải thiện: If social media channels are used appropriately, they can be a highly useful academic source for students.

9. Good (better, best)

Ví dụ: The internal feedback system is a good method to evaluate performance within an organization. (Hệ thống phản hồi nội bộ là phương pháp tốt để đánh giá sự hoàn thành công việc trong một tổ chức).

Cách cải thiện: The internal feedback system is an efficient method to evaluate performance within an organization.

10. Too

Ví dụ: The banking industry was severely hit by the global financial crisis in 2009. The hospitality industry was, too. (Ngành ngân hàng bị ảnh hưởng nghiêm trọng bởi cuộc khủng hoảng tài chính toàn cầu năm 2009. Ngành du lịch khách sạn cũng vậy).

Cách cải thiện: The banking industry was severely hit by the global financial crisis in 2009. Similarly, the hospitality industry was negatively affected.