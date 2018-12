Spyker C8 Spyder

Mẫu xe thể thao Hà Lan sử dụng vô-lăng lấy cảm hứng từ cánh quạt máy bay. Thiết kế 4 chấu dường như không có không gian gắn túi khí nhưng vẫn được đánh giá cao đầu những năm 2000.

The Spyker C8 is a Dutch-produced sports car from the early 2000s, powered by an Audi V8 engine - though Koenigsegg engines are supposed to be on the way. But it’s the Spyder convertible we feature here because of its unique airplane propeller-inspired steering wheel design in its early production years. The 4-spoke design was made from milled aluminum, and though it might not have been too great as far as safety was concerned with no airbags in sight, it would be a beautiful last sight before you die.