Học tiếng Anh: Truyền thống đón năm mới kỳ quặc trên thế giới

Học tiếng Anh: Những luật lệ đón năm mới kỳ quặc trên thế giới

Phần 1

In Denmark they save all of their unused dishes and …(1)…until the 31st of December when they affectionately shatter them against the …(2)…of all their friends and family. In Ecuador they celebrate the New Year by burning paper filled scarecrows at midnight. They also burn …(3)…from the last year. All in the name of good fortune. In Spain, if you can …(4)…to stuff 12 grapes in your mouth at midnight you’ve achieved good luck for the next year.

In the Philippines it’s all about the …(5)… They believe that everything should be round so as to represent …(6)…and bring wealth. Round food, round clothes, as long as it’s round. In some South American countries wearing colored …(7)…will determine your fate for the new year. Red …(7)…means you’ll find love. Gold means wealth, and white signifies peace. In Japan they ring all of their bells …(8)…times in alignment with the Buddhist belief that this brings cleanness. It’s also considered good to be smiling going into the New Year as it supposedly brings good luck.

Từ mới:

shatter: đập vỡ

scarecrows: bù nhìn

Phiêu Linh