Học tiếng Anh: Trump gặp Obama tại Nhà Trắng

1. In this sentence: We talked about some of the organizational issues in setting up a White House.

The word “issues” is closest meaning to:

a. problems

b. publications

c. points

d. publishing

2. In this sentence: And as I said last night, my number one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful.

The word “facilitate” is closest meaning to:

a. assist the progress of

b. equipt the facilities of

c. create a codition for

3. And I believe that it is important for all of us, regardless of party and regardless of political preferences, to now come together, work together to deal with the many challenges that we face.

The word “preferences” can be best replaced by:

a. parties

b. care

c. concerns

d. sides

4. According to Obama’s statement: And in the meantime, Michelle has had a chance to greet the incoming first lady.

Who did Michelle meet with?

5. What does Donald Trump mean when he says: And it could have — as far as I’m concerned, it could have gone on for a lot longer.

a. The talk lasted in a shorter time than they planned

b. They still have things to talk about

c. He was worried about something if the talk had gone on for a lot longer

d. They had a very long talk

6. In this sentence: I very much look forward to dealing with the president in the future, including counsel.

The word counsel can be best replaced by:

a. commitment

b. problems

c. excitement

d. advice

Quang Nguyen - Phiêu Linh