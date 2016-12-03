Học tiếng Anh: Trump điện đàm Đài Loan, chọc giận Trung Quốc

Phần 1

Exactly seven weeks before his inauguration, president Donald Trump’s now raising red flags for a series of …(1)… with world leaders whose relationship to the US remains complicated at best. Today speaking with the …(2)… president, the first contact between a president-elect or president and Taiwan since 1979 likely would infuriate the Chinese who viewed Taiwan is a renegade province. It follows controversial calls with the heads of Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines whose president recently slander president Obama’s …(3)…

“The wrong message could be received so he should be fully briefed by the State Department before those …(4)…”. Here at home Trump’s team is now planning a series of events similar to this rally last night in key states that propelled into …(5)… “Our …(5)… was so great. We have the house, we have the senate and we have a president”.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới:

inauguration: lễ nhậm chức

president-elect: tổng thống đắc cử

infuriate: chọc tức

renegade province: tỉnh ly khai

controversial: gây tranh cãi

slander: phỉ báng

briefed: tóm tắt, tường thuật

rally: đại hội, cuộc mít tinh lớn, sự tập hợp

propelled: đẩy tới, dẫn tới

senate: Thượng nghị viện

Phiêu Linh