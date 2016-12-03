Học tiếng Anh: Trump điện đàm Đài Loan, chọc giận Trung Quốc

Phần 1
Exactly seven weeks before his inauguration, president Donald Trump’s now raising red flags for a series of …(1)… with world leaders whose relationship to the US remains complicated at best. Today speaking with the …(2)… president, the first contact between a president-elect or president and Taiwan since 1979 likely would infuriate the Chinese who viewed Taiwan is a renegade province. It follows controversial calls with the heads of Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines whose president recently slander president Obama’s …(3)…
“The wrong message could be received so he should be fully briefed by the State Department before those …(4)…”. Here at home Trump’s team is now planning a series of events similar to this rally last night in key states that propelled into …(5)… “Our …(5)… was so great. We have the house, we have the senate and we have a president”.
Từ mới:
inauguration: lễ nhậm chức
president-elect: tổng thống đắc cử
infuriate: chọc tức
renegade province: tỉnh ly khai
controversial: gây tranh cãi
slander: phỉ báng
briefed: tóm tắt, tường thuật
rally: đại hội, cuộc mít tinh lớn, sự tập hợp
propelled: đẩy tới, dẫn tới
senate: Thượng nghị viện
Phiêu Linh