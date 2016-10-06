Học tiếng Anh: 'Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục' (phần 3)

Học tiếng Anh: 'Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục' (phần 2) / Học tiếng Anh: Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục (phần 1)

‘Tôi kiện hệ thống giáo dục’ của rapper Mỹ gây bão mạng - Phần 3

“These tests are too crude to be used and should be abandoned”.

Ladies and gentlemen of the …(1)…, if we continue down this road, the results will be lethal. I don’t have much …(2)… in school, but I do have faith in people. And if we can …(3)… healthcare, cars and facebook pages, then it is our duty to do the same for education, to upgrade it, change it, do away with school spirit ‘cause that’s …(4)… Unless we’re working to bring the spirit out of each and every student. That should be our …(5)… No more common core, instead, let’s reach the core of every heart in every class.

>>Tiếp tục làm bài

>>Xem đáp án từ 1 đến 5

>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh