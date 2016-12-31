Học tiếng Anh qua nhạc phim 'La La Land'

Some other girl and guy would love the swirling sky

But there’s only you and I and we’ve got no shot

This could never be, you’re not the type for me (Really?)

And there’s not a spark in sight

What a waste of a lovely night

You say there’s nothing here?

Well, let’s make something clear

I think I’ll be the one to make that call

What’s your call?

And though you look so cute in your polyester suit (It’s wool)

You’re right, I’d never fall for you at all

And maybe this appeals to someone not in heels

Or to any girl who feels there’s some chance for romance

But I’m frankly feeling nothing

Is that so?

Or it could be less than nothing

Good to know. So you agree?

That’s right

What a waste of a lovely night

Phiêu Linh