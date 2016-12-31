Học tiếng Anh qua nhạc phim 'La La Land'

Some other girl and guy would love the swirling sky
But there’s only you and I and we’ve got no shot
This could never be, you’re not the type for me (Really?)
And there’s not a spark in sight
What a waste of a lovely night
You say there’s nothing here?
Well, let’s make something clear
I think I’ll be the one to make that call
What’s your call?
And though you look so cute in your polyester suit (It’s wool)
You’re right, I’d never fall for you at all
And maybe this appeals to someone not in heels
Or to any girl who feels there’s some chance for romance
But I’m frankly feeling nothing
Is that so?
Or it could be less than nothing
Good to know. So you agree?
That’s right
What a waste of a lovely night
Phiêu Linh