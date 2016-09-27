VnExpress
Thứ ba, 27/9/2016, 18:07 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh qua bài phát biểu của Hillary Clinton

Cùng nghe phần trình bày của Hillary về vấn đề đảm bảo việc làm và thu nhập cho người Mỹ nếu trở thành tổng thống. Điền từ vào chỗ trống và xem đáp án để kiểm tra khả năng nghe tiếng Anh của bạn.

Học tiếng Anh qua bài phát biểu của Hillary ClintonHọc tiếng Anh qua bài phát biểu của Hillary Clint
 
 

We are calling this opening segment achieving prosperity and central for that is …(1)… There are 2 economic reality for the American today, there’s been a record 6 to 8 years of …(2)… and new census number show …(3)… have increased at arecord rate after years of stagnation. However, income inequality has remained significant and nearly half of Americans are living …(4)… to paycheck . Beginning with you Secretary Clinton, why are you a better choice than your oponent to create a kind of jobs that would put more money into the …(5)… of American workers.

>>Xem đáp án
>>Tiếp tục làm bài

Hillary Clinton
học tiếng Anh
