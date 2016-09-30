VnExpress
Thứ sáu, 30/9/2016, 07:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát ‘Still falling for you’

Học từ mới, cấu trúc, phát âm tiếng Anh qua bài hát ‘Still falling for you’ của Ellie Gouding. Click vào các cụm từ được bôi xanh để học tiếng Anh qua bài hát này.

Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát ‘Still Falling For You’
 
 

Fire and ice
This love is like fire and ice
This love is like rain and blue skies
This love is like sun on the rise
This love got me rolling the dice
Don't let me lose
Still falling for you
Still falling for you

Beautiful mind
Your heart got a story with mine
Your heart got me hurting at times
Your heart gave me new kind of highs
Your heart got me feeling so fine
So what to do
Still falling for you
Still falling for you

It took us a while
With every breath a new day
With love on the line
We've had our share of mistakes
But all your flaws and scars are mine
Still falling for you
Still falling for you

And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
I'm in
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
No one can lift me, catch me the way that you do
I'm still falling for you.

Phiêu Linh

