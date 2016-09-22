Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Love Yourself'

For all the times that you rain on my parade
And all the clubs you get in using my name
You think you broke my heart, oh, girl for goodness' sake
You think I'm crying on my own. Well, I ain't
And I didn't wanna write a song
'Cause I didn't want anyone thinking I still care. I don't,
But you still hit my phone up
And, baby, I be movin' on
And I think you should be somethin' I don't wanna hold back,
Maybe you should know that
My mama don't like you and she likes everyone
And I never like to admit that I was wrong
And I've been so caught up in my job,
Didn't see what's going on
But now I know,
I'm better sleeping on my own
'Cause if you like the way you look that much Oh, baby, you should go and love yourself
And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin' You should go and love yourself.
Nguyễn Xuân Quang