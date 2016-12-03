Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Back to december'

I'm so glad you made time to see me
How's life? Tell me how's your family?
I haven't seen them in a while
You've been good, busier than ever,
We small talk, work and the weather,
Your guard is up and I know why
Because the last time you saw me
Is still burned in the back of your mind
You gave me roses and I left them there to die
So this is me swallowing my pride,
Standing in front of you saying, "I'm sorry for that night,"
And I go back to December all the time
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine
I'd go back to December, turn around and make it all right
I go back to December all the time
These days I haven't been sleeping,
Staying up, playing back myself leavin'
When your birthday passed and I didn't call
And I think about summer, all the beautiful times,
I watched you laughing from the passenger side
Realized I loved you in the fall
And then the cold came, the dark days when fear crept into my mind
You gave me all your love and all I gave you was "Goodbye".
Phiêu Linh