Thứ bảy, 3/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Back to December'

Học từ mới, cấu trúc, phát âm tiếng Anh qua bài hát "Back to December" của Taylor Swift bằng cách click vào các cụm từ được bôi xanh. 

Học tiếng Anh qua bài hát 'Back to december'
 
 

I'm so glad you made time to see me
How's life? Tell me how's your family?
I haven't seen them in a while
You've been good, busier than ever,
We small talk, work and the weather,
Your guard is up and I know why
Because the last time you saw me
Is still burned in the back of your mind
You gave me roses and I left them there to die

So this is me swallowing my pride,
Standing in front of you saying, "I'm sorry for that night,"
And I go back to December all the time
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine
I'd go back to December, turn around and make it all right
I go back to December all the time

These days I haven't been sleeping,
Staying up, playing back myself leavin'
When your birthday passed and I didn't call
And I think about summer, all the beautiful times,
I watched you laughing from the passenger side
Realized I loved you in the fall

And then the cold came, the dark days when fear crept into my mind
You gave me all your love and all I gave you was "Goodbye".

Phiêu Linh

