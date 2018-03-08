VnExpress
Thứ năm, 8/3/2018, 17:18 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Nữ thủy thủ Mỹ tập hát 'Nối vòng tay lớn'

Emily Kershaw, lính Hải quân trên tàu sân bay Mỹ, chia sẻ mất hai tuần tập hát "Nối vòng tay lớn" và nhận xét tiếng Việt rất khó học. 

Nghe phần phỏng vấn của ca sĩ thuộc ban nhạc Hạm đội 7 (Hải quân Mỹ) tối 7/3 tại Đà Nẵng và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Nữ thủy thủ Mỹ tập hát 'Nối vòng tay lớn' trong hai tuần
 
 

Video: Đắc Thành

“Noi vong tay lon”, we actually ...(1)... out to the Embassy here and asked them if there was any ...(2)... songs or kind of, like, ...(3)... songs that were in Vietnamese. So that we could do something that everyone would know and then I used ...(4)... and I found “Noi vong tay lon” and it has been done so many times, it’s been done as a metal, a metal group or a pop song and so we ...(5)... to use the ...(6)..., the very, the folk you know, (...), you know, to do it so that everyone would know, everyone could ...(7)... And we just wanted something that everyone would know and ...(8)... and it took me about two weeks to learn. I just listened over and over to the ...(9)... and wrote it out phonetically. Vietnamese is a very ...(10)... language for me but hopefully it was okay.

>>Xem đáp án

Thùy Linh

