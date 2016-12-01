Học tiếng Anh: Nguồn gốc của đám cưới

Học tiếng Anh: Đám cưới bắt đầu từ đâu?

Phần 1

Have you ever love someone so much you wanted to marry them? I haven't yet but that might be because I'm an animation. When and why did …(1)… decide they wanted to stay together forever? We're gonna discuss that and more, right now. Let's get started.

…(2)… is actually a concept so old that it predates recorded history. In ancient times, the two being wed often have no say in who they were going to marry. Families would use marriages of a way to form an alliance between other families. Marriage was taked very seriously often having to do with money and or land rather than love and …(3)… This would be the case for a long time up until the18th …(4)… The Idustrial Revolution played a huge role in marrying for love.

With the rise of the middle class in the 19th century, men would be able to work to afford a marriage. They got to choose a spouse without having to …(5)… about land or parental approval. Arranged marriage aren't completely out of the picture today though. Many Indian families arrange men for their …(6)… to marry and vice versa. Now, let's talk about different types of marriages.

Polygamy or marrying multiple people is something that was very …(7)… in the past. Some men back in biblical time would have upward to a thousand …(9)… I can't even remember that many names. Monogamy or marring one person didn't really become the norm until the 9th century. Same sex marriage can be dated back to the beginning of the Roman Empire. And that is way back in the day.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới:

animation: hình động, hoạt hình

alliance: quan hệ thông gia

played a huge role: đóng một vai trò to lớn

middle class:tầng lớp trung lưu

spouse: vợ, chồng (từ cổ)

vice versa: ngược lại

polygamy: chế độ đa thê hoặc đa phu

biblical time: thời Kinh Thánh

monogamy: chế độ một vợ một chồng

norm: quy tắc

same sex marriage: hôn nhân đồng tính

Roman Empire: Đế chế La Mã

Phiêu Linh