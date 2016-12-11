VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Chủ nhật, 11/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Một ngày của tân sinh viên Harvard

Mỗi ngày, ngoài nghiên cứu chuyên đề, sinh viên năm nhất Anthony còn ra ngoài chơi cùng bạn bè bởi Harvard có hàng triệu điều để khám phá. Nghe và điền từ vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Một ngày của tân sinh viên Harvard
 
 

Every day, when I …(1)…, I still can’t believe I’m at Harvard. Like every freshman, I get to live in Harvard Yard, and I get to eat …(2)…in Annenberg Hall. “What’s up, you guys?” – “Hey”. I really enjoy my freshman seminar, “The Evolution of Aging”. It’s just me, 15 other …(3)…and a faculty member. And I get to work directly with my …(4)…on research projects.

I’m able to visit any of the other great Harvard …(5)…like the School of Engineering or the Kennedy School, where I’ve heard world leaders speak or the medical school, which is pretty cool, because I’m also training to become an E.M.T – I want to become a …(6)…

Every day, I get to hang out with my friends and try something …(7)… Harvard is one university with a …(8)…things to explore. And I’m glad I’ve got the next three years to try them all. My name is Anthony, and I’m from Tucker, Georgia.

>>Xem đáp án

Từ mới:

freshman: sinh viên năm nhất

seminar: chuyên đề nghiên cứu

faculty member: giảng viên 

Phiêu Linh

 

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
sinh viên Harvard
đại học Harvard
tân sinh viên
sinh viên năm nhất
học tiếng Anh
nghe
điền từ
chỗ trống
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email