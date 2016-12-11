Học tiếng Anh: Một ngày của tân sinh viên Harvard

Every day, when I …(1)…, I still can’t believe I’m at Harvard. Like every freshman, I get to live in Harvard Yard, and I get to eat …(2)…in Annenberg Hall. “What’s up, you guys?” – “Hey”. I really enjoy my freshman seminar, “The Evolution of Aging”. It’s just me, 15 other …(3)…and a faculty member. And I get to work directly with my …(4)…on research projects.

I’m able to visit any of the other great Harvard …(5)…like the School of Engineering or the Kennedy School, where I’ve heard world leaders speak or the medical school, which is pretty cool, because I’m also training to become an E.M.T – I want to become a …(6)…

Every day, I get to hang out with my friends and try something …(7)… Harvard is one university with a …(8)…things to explore. And I’m glad I’ve got the next three years to try them all. My name is Anthony, and I’m from Tucker, Georgia.

Từ mới:

freshman: sinh viên năm nhất

seminar: chuyên đề nghiên cứu

faculty member: giảng viên

Phiêu Linh