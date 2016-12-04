VnExpress
Chủ nhật, 4/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Michelle Obama sẽ không chạy đua vào Nhà Trắng

Theo Obama, một trong những việc chắc chắn nhất cuộc đời ông là Michelle sẽ không tranh cử tổng thống. Nghe video và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Michelle Obama sẽ không chạy đua vào Nhà Trắng
 
 

Since you can’t run again for another term, is there any way that we as a group can talk the First Lady into running?

Obama: No. Let me tell you, there are 3 things that are certain in life. …(1)…, taxes and Michelle is not running for …(2)… That I can tell you. But you know what, the First Lady, though, the work she’s done around reducing childhood obesity, the work that she and Jill Biden have done on military families and making sure they get …(3)…, I could not be prouder of her. And I am …(3)… that she’s going to be really active as a First Lady.

Not only she is going to be a very…(4)…  ex-First Lady, but unlike me, she looks …(4)… I was looking at a …(5)… picture – actually, we found the old video from our …(5)… We’ve been married 23 years now. And so my mother-in-law had been going through some storage stuff and found our …(6)… And I popped it in. And I look like a teenager and realize, boy, I sure have aged. I know that, though. But Michelle looked identical. Well, I’m proud of her, too, because most importantly she’s been an unbelievable …(7)…, which is why my daughters turned out so well. 

>>Xem đáp án

Từ mới:

reducing childhood obesity: giảm béo phì ở trẻ em

military families: gia đình quân nhân

mother-in-law: mẹ vợ, mẹ chồng

storage stuff: vật lưu trữ

have aged: có tuổi, già đi

identical: giống hệt

Phiêu Linh

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

