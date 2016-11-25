Học tiếng Anh: Lịch sử ngày 'Black Friday'

Phần 1

Hey there, welcome to Life Noggin. So, the holidays are right around the corner and with that for most comes …(1)… Unless you're me I don't really need to buy things, they just kind of appear. See? Many people wait until Black Friday to do all of their …(1)… because that's when most of what they want is on sale but where did this day come from? How has it gotten to be what it is today? Let's find out:

The Friday after Thanksgiving was coined Black Friday in the nineteen sixties to kick off the holiday shopping …(2)… In America it's basically its own holiday. The black in Black Friday refers to stores moving from a loss to a profit. Back in this time, accounting records were handwritten, red ink indicating loss and black ink a profit, but who …(3)… that this day was the day to kick it all off? The …(4)…: Retailers. Many retailers didn't set up holiday displays or advertise holiday sales until after thanksgiving was over. It was a way to get people to immediately start spending after the turkey palooza was over. Stores sponsored Thanksgiving parades like the Macy's parade are still common to this day. Oftentimes Santa would …(5)… at the end of the parade and Santa is really good at getting people in the holiday spirit.

Từ mới:

right around the corner: cận kề

retailers: các nhà bán lẻ.

parade: diễu binh.

Phiêu Linh