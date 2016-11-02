Học tiếng Anh: Khách Tây sợ đi xe máy ở Việt Nam

So if you’ve been to Vietnam, you’ve seen the …(1)…of the traffic. Now we’ve hired bikes in Philippines and …(2)… And whilst they are still crazy mad traffic and …(3)…, there is a …(4)…, there is a …(5)…if you beep your horn to know you’re there maybe overtaking, there is a trust that they’re not just going to swear though they’ve heard your beep, they’re gonna let you pass. There’s method to the …(6)…and how they drive. Here there’s no rhyme nor reason in what happens on the roads and that’s …(7)… It’s absolutely …(7)… To give you an idea, we must have been pulled out on almost worked into. We had an Arctic Lori come head-on with us, literally giving us this much space to squeeze down the side of it. All day. It happened …(8)…

Phiêu Linh