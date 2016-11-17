VnExpress
Thứ năm, 17/11/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Hoàng tử William chia sẻ về bảo vệ động vật

Hoàng tử Anh William đang có chuyến thăm Việt Nam để nâng cao nhận thức về vấn đề bảo vệ động vật. Lắng nghe quan điểm của hoàng tử về vấn đề này, điền từ vào chỗ trống và học tiếng Anh qua từ mới được in nghiêng. 

Học tiếng Anh: Hoàng tử William chia sẻ về bảo vệ động vật
 
 

My father and I hope you share our believe its’ shocking that future generation may know a world without these magnificent …(1)…and the habitat upon which they depend. This year, I’ve become even more devoted …(2)…the resource of the Earth for not only my own son, but the other children of his generation to enjoy. I want them to be able to …(3)…the same Africa as I did as a child. It is of course even more …(4)…to each child growing up in the country where these animals live. It is nothing less than immoral that they are losing their birthright to fuel the greed of international criminal.

Despite the terrible crisis that we now …(5)…, we both continue to be optimistic that the tide can be reversed. We’ve been so …(6)…by the briliant work already being done on the ground to improve the enforcement in the consumer …(7)…to stop the demand for …(8)…product. We also are extremely encouraged that this issue is now start to receive the attention it deserve of the highest level of the government. It is heartening that many African leaders are proactively developing plans of action and seeking solution.

>>Xem đáp án

Từ mới:

magnificent: tuyệt diệu, tráng lệ, vĩ đại.

habitat: môi trường sống.

devoted: hết lòng, tận tâm.

immoral: xấu xa, trái đạo lý.

birthright: quyền thừa kế.

greed: sự tham lam.

crisis: cơn khủng hoảng.

optimistic: lạc quan.

tide: dòng chảy, thủy triều.

proactively: chủ động.

Quang Nguyen

