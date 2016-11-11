Học tiếng Anh: Hillary Clinton phát biểu sau thất cử

Phần 1

I hope that he will be a successful …(1)…for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I'm sorry we did not …(2)…this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.

But I feel pride and gratitude for this wonderful campaign that we …(3)…together. This vast, diverse, creative, unruly, energized campaign. You represent the best of America, and being your candidate has been one of the greatest …(4)…of my life.

I know how disappointed you feel, because I feel it too. And so do …(5)…of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort. This is …(6)…, and it will be for a long time. But I want you to …(7)…this.

Phiêu Linh