VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ sáu, 11/11/2016, 12:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Hillary Clinton phát biểu sau thất cử

"Đất nước chúng ta bị chia rẽ sâu sắc hơn chúng ta nghĩ. Nhưng tôi vẫn tin vào nước Mỹ và sẽ luôn như vậy. Chúng ta phải chấp nhận kết quả này và nhìn về tương lai", nghe bài phát biểu của bà Clinton và điền vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Hillary Clinton phát biểu sau thất cử
 
 

Phần 1

I hope that he will be a successful …(1)…for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I'm sorry we did not …(2)…this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.

But I feel pride and gratitude for this wonderful campaign that we …(3)…together. This vast, diverse, creative, unruly, energized campaign. You represent the best of America, and being your candidate has been one of the greatest …(4)…of my life.

I know how disappointed you feel, because I feel it too. And so do …(5)…of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort. This is …(6)…, and it will be for a long time. But I want you to …(7)…this.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1
>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh 

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
tiếng Anh
học tiếng Anh
Hillary Clinton
thất cử
Mỹ
phát biểu
đất nước
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email