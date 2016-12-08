VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ năm, 8/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Donald Trump là nhân vật của năm

"Tôi không mời Beyoncé, Jay-Z hay Bruce Springsteen để thu hút đám đông. Chỉ có tôi và những ý tưởng mà mọi người muốn nghe", nghe nhân vật của năm Donald Trump chia sẻ và điền từ vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Donald Trump là nhân vật của năm  [08/12 - 15:00]
 
 

Phần 1:

Every year we …(1)… the person of the year, who is the individual, who has had the most …(2)… on events for better or worse. It’s hard to argue that anyone had more …(2)… than Donald trump over the events of this year. “You know I didn’t get Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen to get crowds. I had just me and …(3)… that people wanted to …(4)…”.

But there is a profound argument about whether his influence was for the better or for the …(5)… And that really is the challenge that faces him. The country came through this …(6)… season more divided conspicuously, publicly then at any time, through any …(6)… cycle that most of us can remember.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới:

conspicuously: dễ thấy, rõ ràng

Phiêu Linh

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
Donald Trump
nhân vật của năm
học tiếng Anh
nghe
điền từ
chỗ trống
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email