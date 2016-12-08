Học tiếng Anh: Donald Trump là nhân vật của năm [08/12 - 15:00]

Phần 1:

Every year we …(1)… the person of the year, who is the individual, who has had the most …(2)… on events for better or worse. It’s hard to argue that anyone had more …(2)… than Donald trump over the events of this year. “You know I didn’t get Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen to get crowds. I had just me and …(3)… that people wanted to …(4)…”.

But there is a profound argument about whether his influence was for the better or for the …(5)… And that really is the challenge that faces him. The country came through this …(6)… season more divided conspicuously, publicly then at any time, through any …(6)… cycle that most of us can remember.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2

>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới:

conspicuously: dễ thấy, rõ ràng