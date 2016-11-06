VnExpress
Chủ nhật, 6/11/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Đất lên tiếng

"Không có tôi, loài người sẽ không tồn tại. Nhưng các bạn lại đối xử với tôi như bụi bẩn", lắng nghe đất lên tiếng và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Đất lên tiếng
 
 

I am the soil. I am in the …(1)…, and in the …(2)…, the farms, the …(3)…Without me humans could not exist. But you treat me like …(4)…Do you realize that I am just a thin …(5)…on this planet? And that I’m actually alive? Full of …(6)…that grow your food. But I am broken, aching, overused, sick. Because of you.

You have withered me away to less than half of what I used to be just over 100 years ago. Are you paying …(7)…? I am turning to dust. So maybe you could treat me with a little more …(8)… I suppose you still want to eat, right? 

>>Xem đáp án

Phiêu Linh

