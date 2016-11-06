Học tiếng Anh: Đất lên tiếng

I am the soil. I am in the …(1)…, and in the …(2)…, the farms, the …(3)…Without me humans could not exist. But you treat me like …(4)…Do you realize that I am just a thin …(5)…on this planet? And that I’m actually alive? Full of …(6)…that grow your food. But I am broken, aching, overused, sick. Because of you.

You have withered me away to less than half of what I used to be just over 100 years ago. Are you paying …(7)…? I am turning to dust. So maybe you could treat me with a little more …(8)… I suppose you still want to eat, right?