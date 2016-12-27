VnExpress
Thứ ba, 27/12/2016, 18:00 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Danh ca 'Last Christmas' qua đời vào Giáng sinh

George Michael, ca sĩ, nhạc sĩ người Anh gắn liền với nhạc phẩm "Last Christmas" đột ngột qua đời tại nhà riêng vào ngày 25/12. Nghe bản tin CNN và điền từ vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Danh ca 'Last Christmas' qua đời vào Giáng sinh
 
 

Hello everyone we do have some sad …(1)…news to bring you. There are reports that George Michael, the singer and …(2)…has died. He was just 53 years old. English singer of Greek heritage of course he grew famous initially as part of the …(3)…“Wham!” with Andrew Ridgeley. A lot of …(4)…, the song “Last Christmas of course he sold more than 80 million …(5)…worldwide over the course of his career. These reports are saying he died at his home in …(6)…peacefully that all we know at the …(7)…and the cause of death unknown but no suspicious circumstances. Police are being quoted as saying. 

>>Xem đáp án

Từ mới:

initially: ban đầu

suspicious circumstances: trường hợp đáng ngờ

Phiêu Linh

