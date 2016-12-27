Học tiếng Anh: Danh ca 'Last Christmas' qua đời vào Giáng sinh

Hello everyone we do have some sad …(1)…news to bring you. There are reports that George Michael, the singer and …(2)…has died. He was just 53 years old. English singer of Greek heritage of course he grew famous initially as part of the …(3)…“Wham!” with Andrew Ridgeley. A lot of …(4)…, the song “Last Christmas of course he sold more than 80 million …(5)…worldwide over the course of his career. These reports are saying he died at his home in …(6)…peacefully that all we know at the …(7)…and the cause of death unknown but no suspicious circumstances. Police are being quoted as saying.