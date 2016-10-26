Học tiếng Anh: Clinton nói Trump là 'con rối'

Học tiếng Anh: Clinton gọi Trump là 'con rối" của Nga

CLINTON: So I actually think the most important question of this evening, Chris, is, finally, will Donald Trump …(1)…and condemn that the …(2)…are doing this and make it clear that he will not have the …(3)…of Putin in in this …(4)…, that he rejects Russian espionage against Americans, which he actually …(5)…in the past? Those are the questions we need answered. We've never had anything like this happen in any of our elections before.

WALLACE: Well?

TRUMP: That was a great pivot off the fact that she wants open …(6)…, ok? How did we get on to Putin?

TRUMP: Putin, from everything I see, has no …(7)…for this person.

CLINTON: Well, that's because he'd rather have a …(8)…as president of the United States.

TRUMP: No …(8)… No …(8)…

CLINTON: And it's pretty clear...

TRUMP: You're the …(8)…!

CLINTON: It's pretty clear you won't admit...

TRUMP: No, you're the …(8)…

CLINTON: ... that the Russians have …(9)…in cyberattacks against the United States of America, that you encouraged espionage against our people, that you are willing to spout the Putin …(10)…, sign up for his …(11)…, break up NATO, do whatever he wants to do, and that you continue to get help from him, because he has a very clear favorite in this …(12)…

>>Xem đáp án

Phiêu Linh