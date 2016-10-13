VnExpress
Học tiếng Anh: Clinton nêu lý do Trump không phù hợp làm tổng thống

Tại phiên tranh luận lần hai, Hillary Clinton đưa ra những lý do cho thấy Trump không phù hợp với vị trí tổng thống, trong đó có việc xúc phạm phụ nữ. Cùng học tiếng Anh bằng cách điền vào chỗ trống. 

Trump vs Clinton 01
 
 

Well, like everyone else, I’ve …(1)…a lot of time thinking over the last 48 hours about what we …(2)…and saw. You know, with prior Republican nominees for …(3)…, I disagreed with them on politics, policies, principles, but I never …(4)…their fitness to serve. Donald Trump is …(5)… I said starting back in June that he was not …(6)…to be president and commander in chief. And many Republicans and independents have said the same thing. What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about …(7)…, what he thinks about women, what he …(8)…to women, and he has said that the video doesn’t …(9)… who he is. But I think it's …(10)…to anyone who heard it, that it represents exactly who he is. 

Phần 1 Phần 2 (1'03-1'58) Phần 3 (1'58-end)
Đáp án P1 Đáp án P2 Đáp án P3

>>Xem toàn bộ bài

Phiêu Linh

 Tags
học tiếng Anh
Clinton
Trump
tổng thống
