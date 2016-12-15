Học tiếng Anh: Bill Gates tự nhận mình là tấm gương xấu

Phần 1

I’ve been …(1)…more than 30 years to say this: “…(2)…, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree.”

I want to thank Harvard for this honor. I’ll be changing my job next year… and it will be nice to finally have a college …(3)…on my resume.

I applaud the …(4)…for taking a much more direct route to your degrees. For my part, I’m just happy that the Crimson has called me “Harvard’s most …(5)…dropout.” I guess that makes me valedictorian of my own special class. I did the best of everyone who failed.

But I also want to be recognized as the guy who got Steve Ballmer to drop out of business …(6)… I’m a bad influence. That’s why I was invited to speak at your graduation. If I had spoken at your orientation, fewer of you might be here today.

Từ mới:

dropout: người bỏ học, kẻ bỏ cuộc giữa chừng

valedictorian: người đại diện phát biểu trong lễ tốt nghiệp

orientation: sự định hướng (ở đây chỉ buổi định hướng đầu khóa học)

Phiêu Linh