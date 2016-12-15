VnExpress
Thứ năm, 15/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Học tiếng Anh: Bill Gates tự nhận mình là tấm gương xấu

Nhiều người xem Bill Gates là hình mẫu thành công sau khi bỏ học, nhưng tỷ phú công nghệ tự nhận mình gây ảnh hưởng xấu. Nghe bài phát biểu đầy cảm hứng của ông nhân dịp về Harvard nhận bằng năm 2007 và điền từ vào chỗ trống. 

Học tiếng Anh: Bill Gates tự nhận mình là tấm gương xấu
 
 

Phần 1

I’ve been …(1)…more than 30 years to say this: “…(2)…, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree.”

I want to thank Harvard for this honor. I’ll be changing my job next year… and it will be nice to finally have a college …(3)…on my resume.

I applaud the …(4)…for taking a much more direct route to your degrees. For my part, I’m just happy that the Crimson has called me “Harvard’s most …(5)…dropout.” I guess that makes me valedictorian of my own special class. I did the best of everyone who failed.

But I also want to be recognized as the guy who got Steve Ballmer to drop out of business …(6)… I’m a bad influence. That’s why I was invited to speak at your graduation. If I had spoken at your orientation, fewer of you might be here today.

>>Làm tiếp phần 2
>>Xem đáp án phần 1

Từ mới: 

dropout: người bỏ học, kẻ bỏ cuộc giữa chừng

valedictorian: người đại diện phát biểu trong lễ tốt nghiệp

orientation: sự định hướng (ở đây chỉ buổi định hướng đầu khóa học)

Phiêu Linh

học tiếng Anh
Bill Gates
tấm gương xấu
tỷ phú công nghệ
Harvard
điền từ
chỗ trống
