"Tôi đã học được rằng bạn không bao giờ quá bé nhỏ để tạo nên sự khác biệt", Greta Thunberg dõng dạc nói trước các nhà lãnh đạo thế giới.

Greta Thunberg (16 tuổi) được ba nhà lập pháp Na Uy đề cử cho giải Nobel Hòa Bình 2019 nhờ những đóng góp nổi bật trong cuộc chiến chống biến đổi khí hậu.

Tháng 8/2018, Thunberg quyết định bỏ học và ra ngồi bên ngoài tòa nhà Quốc hội Thụy Điển trong nhiều ngày, cầm trên tay tấm bảng có dòng chữ "Đình công trường học vì khí hậu".

Hành động đơn độc của em bắt đầu lan tỏa mạnh mẽ, dẫn đến cuộc biểu tình diện rộng ngày 15/3 vừa qua tại 105 quốc gia với sự tham gia của hàng trăm nghìn người trẻ tuổi.

Dưới đây là bài phát biểu của Thunberg tại Hội nghị biến đổi khí hậu của Liên Hợp Quốc cuối năm 2018 ở Ba Lan.

Phần 1:

Học tiếng Anh: Bài phát biểu của nữ sinh được đề cử Nobel Hòa Bình (Phần 1) Video: Connect4Climate

My name is Greta Thunberg. I am 15 years old. I am from ...(1).... I speak on behalf of Climate Justice Now.

Many people say that ...(1)....is just a small country and it doesn't ...(2)....what we do. But I've learned you are never too small to make a ...(3).... And if a few children can get ...(4)....all over the world just by not going to school, then imagine what we could all do together if we really wanted to.

But to do that, we have to speak clearly, no matter how ...(5)....that may be. You only speak of green eternal economic growth because you are too scared of being ...(6).... You only talk about moving forward with the same bad ideas that got us into this ...(7)...., even when the only sensible thing to do is pull the ...(8)....brake.

You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to us children. But I don't care about being ...(9).... I care about climate justice and the living planet.

Our civilization is being sacrificed for the opportunity of a very small number of people to continue making enormous amounts of money. Our biosphere is being sacrificed so that ...(10)....people in countries like mine can live in ...(11).... It is the sufferings of the many which pay for the luxuries of the few.

