Học hát tiếng Anh cảm ơn thầy cô giáo

"Bài hát này dành cho những người truyền cảm hứng cho chúng ta ngày hôm nay. Người luôn chìa tay giúp đỡ, người chỉ lối một con đường", nghe bài "A song for teachers - You have made a difference" của Brian Asselin và điền từ còn thiếu vào chỗ trống. 

Học hát tiếng Anh chúc mừng thầy cô giáo
 
 

 This song is for those who …(1)…us today

Who always …(2)…a helping hand, to help show us the way
This song is for those who see their students through
The …(3)…times in their lives, for that we say thank you

You have made a difference, you have …(4)…our minds
You have changed the world, one …(5)…at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you.

This song is for those who heard the silent cries
Who stepped in to wipe the …(6)… from the children’s eyes
For those who gave us a …(7)…place to grow
A place for us to call our home, forever we will know that

You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds
You have changed the world, one child at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you

This song is for those who taught us right from …(8)…
Who taught us much more than their craft to help our minds grow strong.
This song is for those who …(9)…us through and through
So that we can make a life for that we say thank you

You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds
You have changed the world, one child at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you

As I look back on my life into the path within my …(10)…
I hope I can change a life of those that I teach

I can make a difference, all I do is try
Try to see a different world through the children’s eyes
And I will always be there in everything I do,
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you
And I will always be there in everything I do
I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you

Phiêu Linh

tiếng Anh
hát
cảm ơn
thầy cô giáo
điền từ
chỗ trống
