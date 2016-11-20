Học hát tiếng Anh cảm ơn thầy cô giáo

This song is for those who …(1)…us today
Who always …(2)…a helping hand, to help show us the way
This song is for those who see their students through
The …(3)…times in their lives, for that we say thank you
You have made a difference, you have …(4)…our minds
You have changed the world, one …(5)…at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you.
This song is for those who heard the silent cries
Who stepped in to wipe the …(6)… from the children’s eyes
For those who gave us a …(7)…place to grow
A place for us to call our home, forever we will know that
You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds
You have changed the world, one child at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you
This song is for those who taught us right from …(8)…
Who taught us much more than their craft to help our minds grow strong.
This song is for those who …(9)…us through and through
So that we can make a life for that we say thank you
You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds
You have changed the world, one child at a time
You have always been there in everything you do
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you
As I look back on my life into the path within my …(10)…
I hope I can change a life of those that I teach
I can make a difference, all I do is try
Try to see a different world through the children’s eyes
And I will always be there in everything I do,
I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you
And I will always be there in everything I do
I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you
Phiêu Linh