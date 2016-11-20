Học hát tiếng Anh cảm ơn thầy cô giáo

Học hát tiếng Anh chúc mừng thầy cô giáo

This song is for those who …(1)…us today

Who always …(2)…a helping hand, to help show us the way

This song is for those who see their students through

The …(3)…times in their lives, for that we say thank you

You have made a difference, you have …(4)…our minds

You have changed the world, one …(5)…at a time

You have always been there in everything you do

I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you.

This song is for those who heard the silent cries

Who stepped in to wipe the …(6)… from the children’s eyes

For those who gave us a …(7)…place to grow

A place for us to call our home, forever we will know that

You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds

You have changed the world, one child at a time

You have always been there in everything you do

I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you

This song is for those who taught us right from …(8)…

Who taught us much more than their craft to help our minds grow strong.

This song is for those who …(9)…us through and through

So that we can make a life for that we say thank you

You have made a difference, you have shaped our minds

You have changed the world, one child at a time

You have always been there in everything you do

I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you

As I look back on my life into the path within my …(10)…

I hope I can change a life of those that I teach

I can make a difference, all I do is try

Try to see a different world through the children’s eyes

And I will always be there in everything I do,

I hope that you’re as proud of me as I am proud of you

And I will always be there in everything I do

I hope that you’re as proud of me, as I am proud of you

>>Xem đáp án

Phiêu Linh