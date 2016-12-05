VnExpress
083.888.0123 (HN) - 082.233.3555 (TP HCM) Liên hệ quảng cáo
Thứ hai, 5/12/2016, 19:30 (GMT+7)

Diệu Ngọc nói tiếng Anh ở Hoa hậu thế giới

Đại diện Việt Nam thể hiện khả năng nói tiếng Anh trôi chảy và tự tin trong video 45 giây đăng ngày 3/12 trên kênh truyền thông chính thức của cuộc thi Hoa hậu thế giới diễn ra tại Mỹ. 

Công Vinh nói tiếng Anh tại AFF Cup

Diệu Ngọc nói tiếng Anh ở Hoa hậu Thế giới
 
 

Xin chào. My name’s Trương Thị Diệu Ngọc and I’m twenty six years old and come from Vietnam. I’m a disciplined person, hard-working, self-motivated and I’m adapt(ed) to the environment. And I’m also a good listener and quick learner.

Becoming the representative of Vietnam at Miss World is my big dream. And now this dream is come true. This is the chance (phát âm chính xác: /tʃæns/) I can prove to myself, I can win this competition and further introduce the Vietnamese cultures and beauty to the world. In the long run, I would like to be a financially successful person so I have the opportunities to help those (ðoʊz/) who live in poverty in Vietnam and beyond.

Phiêu Linh

Xem nhiều nhất

 Tags
Hoa hậu Thế giới
Miss World
Diệu Ngọc
nói tiếng Anh
đại diện Việt Nam
khả năng nói tiếng Anh
kênh truyền thông
video
Chia sẻ bài viết, gửi câu hỏi tư vấn

Xem nhiều nhất

Diễn đạt không nhàm chán trong tiếng Anh

Những cách nói thay thế 'say'

Những cách diễn đạt thay thế 'hungry'

Ba cách nói thay thế 'great'

Năm cách nói thay thế 'thank you'

Những cách nói thay thế 'hurry up'

Những cách nói thay thế 'walk'

Trắc nghiệm tiếng Anh

Trắc nghiệm cụm động từ với 'break'

Bài tập tiếng Anh về cụm động từ ...

Trắc nghiệm phân biệt 'had better' và 'would ...

Bài tập tiếng Anh về lỗi ngữ pháp ...

Bài tập trật tự từ tiếng Anh trong ...

Trắc nghiệm về những cặp động từ tiếng ...

Tuyển sinh

Trắc nghiệm

Du học

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email