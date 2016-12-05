Diệu Ngọc nói tiếng Anh ở Hoa hậu Thế giới

Xin chào. My name’s Trương Thị Diệu Ngọc and I’m twenty six years old and come from Vietnam. I’m a disciplined person, hard-working, self-motivated and I’m adapt(ed) to the environment. And I’m also a good listener and quick learner.

Becoming the representative of Vietnam at Miss World is my big dream. And now this dream is come true. This is the chance (phát âm chính xác: /tʃæns/) I can prove to myself, I can win this competition and further introduce the Vietnamese cultures and beauty to the world. In the long run, I would like to be a financially successful person so I have the opportunities to help those (ðoʊz/) who live in poverty in Vietnam and beyond.

Phiêu Linh