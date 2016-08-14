3 cặp từ chữ D hay bị nhầm lẫn

1. Dependant và Dependent

Nếu bạn học theo tiếng Anh - Mỹ sẽ không có vấn đề gì vì từ dependent vừa là tính từ vừa là danh từ. Nhưng nếu bạn theo tiếng Anh - Anh, hãy lưu ý sự khác biệt giữa danh từ dependant và tính từ dependent.

Danh từ dependant dùng để chỉ một người phụ thuộc vào người khác (thường về tài chính). Tính từ dependent có nghĩa là hỗ trợ, xác định, ảnh hưởng, hoặc kiểm soát (một ai đó hoặc cái gì khác).

Ví dụ:

- Most dependent [US] students cannot afford to pay for college on their own, without parental help.

(Hầu hết sinh viên bị phụ huộc không đủ khả năng tự trả học phí mà không cần sự giúp đỡ của cha mẹ).

- The amount of loan a dependant [British] student gets depends mainly on their parents' residual income.

(Các khoản tiền vay cho sinh viên bị phụ thuộc chủ yếu dựa vào khoản dư từ thu nhập của cha mẹ).

2. Desert và Dessert

Có nhiều lý do tại sao những danh từ desert và dessert là hai trong số từ bị nhầm lẫn nhiểu nhất trong tiếng Anh.

Desert có nhiều hơn một nghĩa với hai phát âm khác nhau. Khi là danh từ, nó phát âm /ˈdɛzərt/ và có nghĩa là sa mạc. Khi là động từ, nó phát âm là /dɪˈzɜrt/ và có nghĩa là loại bỏ. Phát âm của động từ desert giống với dessert nên dễ gây ra nhầm lẫn.

Ví dụ:

- “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in five years there would be a shortage of sand”. - Milton Friedman.

(“Nếu bạn muốn đặt chính phủ liên bang quản lý sa mạc Sahara, trong vòng 5 năm sẽ diễn ra tình trạng thiếu cát”).

- “Jason cried until mother said he couldn't have any dessert for three days if he didn't stop”. - William Faulkner

(“Jason khóc cho đến khi mẹ nói với em rằng sẽ không có bất cứ món tráng miệng trong ba ngày nếu em không dừng lại”).

3. Diner and Dinner

Các danh từ diner và dinner đều liên quan đồ ăn, nhưng lại được phát âm khác nhau và có ý nghĩa khác nhau.

Danh từ diner liên quan đến một người hoặc một nơi. Nghĩa thứ nhất của diner là một người ăn tối thường trong một nhà hàng. Nghĩa thứ hai của diner là một quán cà phê bên đường hoặc nhà hàng.

Danh từ dinner đề cập đến một bữa ăn (thường là bữa ăn chính trong ngày) hoặc một sự kiện chính thức có phục vụ một bữa ăn.

Ví dụ:

- “Every restaurant server dreads the arrival of an unhappy diner. Regardless of how good the service, fine the dinner, or exciting and pleasant the environment, the diner is likely to leave as unhappy (and unlikely to leave a generous tip) as when that person arrived”. - Robert Ford et al.

(“Phục vụ nhà hàng nào cũng sợ các thực khách không vui vẻ. Cho dù dịch vụ tốt, bữa ăn ngon, hay không gian thú vị và dễ chịu, thực khách chắc chắn rời đi với sự không vui (và chắc chắn không để lại chút tiền típ) như khi người đó đến”).

Quiz:

(a) The applicant claimed to be a _____ of a deceased worker. (dependant/dependent)

(b) It's a myth that a breastfed baby will turn into an overly _____ child. (dependant/dependent)

(c) Fearful and anxious people sometimes become _____ on alcohol for relief from their symptoms. (dependant/dependent)

(d) “Bullies only pick on the weakest. They can't get you if you've got friends. And sometimes your friends _____ you because they're frightened too, and they're so glad it's not them that's being picked on. But if there was a group of older pupils you knew you could go to, who would never _____ you, do you know how much that would mean, sir?” - Cathy MacPhail. (desert/dessert)

(e) “It took me a week to learn the difference between a salad plate, a bread plate, and a _____ plate”. - Maya Angelou. (desert/dessert)

(f) “ The Amazon forest will turn into a _____. Tropical insects will breed and breed, and get bigger and bigger. Apart from that, the Climate Change is not as bad as people make out.” - Anna Cuffaro. (desert/dessert)

(g) “Homesick Restaurant, you call it now. What kind of a name is that? And the decor! Why, it looks like . . . why, a gigantic roadside _____ !”. (diner/dinner)

(h) “I went to the all-night _____ just beyond the Olinger town line and ate three hamburgers, ordering them one at a time, and drank two glasses of milk”. - John Updike. (diner/dinner)

(i) “Napkins have been used since at least the classical Roman world, when guests brought cloths to _____ to wrap up leftovers”. - Cathy K. Kaufman. (diner/dinner)

(j) At 6:30, the family gathered in the dining room for a big _____ and loud conversation. (diner/dinner)

Quỳnh Linh